Malawi Secondary School exams cancelled over leakage

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has cancelled the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

MANEB has taken the decision following leakage of examinations papers.

Speaking at a press briefing today, Minister of of Education Agness NyaLonje said students will sit again for the exams from 29 March next year.

She added that the examinations board will need K4.5 billion to administer fresh exams.

NyaLonje has since assured people in the country that MANEB is investigating the leakage and those found to have been involved in the criminal act will be prosecuted.

She has also apologised to parents, guardians and students over the cancellation.

The exams started last week with practical papers and this week theory exams resumed.

The theory examinations started circulating on social media earlier this week with the Biology, English and History papers ending up being the same versions which MANEB prepared.

On Tuesday, Maths and Chemistry papers slated for today also circulated on social media, forcing the board to convene a meeting at MANEB offices in Zomba.

The MSCE exams were initially scheduled to be held in June this year but were delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.