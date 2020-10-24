Great Rhino Slot game review

Great Rhino is a wild slot at Toppspilleautomater, set around one of the most amazing animals in the world,

With a backdrop of the subsaharan plains, this is a visually appealing online slot game that features some useful bonus features, too. Developed by Pragmatic Play, this is a 5 reel slot with 20 pay lines, with betting between 20p and £100.

A fixed jackpot of up to 500 times your stake is enough of a reason to entice any online gambler to this part of the world for an adventure in the wild.

About the developer

Pragmatic Play are the developers of this 5 reel, animal-themed slot game.

As ever, this developer have done a really good job at keeping the graphics, fonts and overall aesthetic of the game as one really cohesive production. The result is one of the most visually strong online slot machines or fruit machine you will find anywhere, as vivid and warm colours fill your screen and your reels whilst you spin them.

Pragmatic Play’s collection of slots is always growing and despite this being a 2019 release, it is already one of many games they released in recent months. They have done well to make this game inclusive, too, with a really large betting margin that allows gamblers of all levels and budgets to get involved in the action.

About the game

Great Rhino is set on the gorgeous, hot plains of Africa, where the amazing animals in question roam. A golden sky and golden sands provide an eye-catching backdrop for the fun to play out in front of.

But the rhino is not the only animal that occupies the reels in Great Rhino. Look out for the likes of flamingos, crocodiles, meerkats and a big cat, too, but remember that the animal at the heart of it all is the highest paying symbol.

Land five of the rhinos and you will get a pretty heft 20 times your total stake. Better still, though, is the wild symbol in Great Rhino. Not only does this replace all other symbols apart from the scatter to create a win, but it also pays 25 times your stake should you land all 5 at once.

Bonus Features

Great Rhino’s basic game play is a lot of fun thanks to good graphics and well designed symbols, but there are some bonus features on offer, too.

The bonus features in Great Rhino come in the form of both free spins and re-spins. The former are available when you land the scatter on reels 2, 3 and 4 – the scatter is represented by a tree, by the way. This will double your stake and also give 10 free spins, during which the rhinos are wild.

The Super Respin feature however, is triggered when you land 2 or more full stacks of rhino symbols.

Verdict

Pragmatic Play have done well here to deliver a fairly original theme in an engaging and exciting way. Great graphics and so cohesive, the bonus features add to the attractive nature of this title.