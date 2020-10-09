Zimbabwe coach names Aston Villa’s Nakamba in squad for Malawi friendly

Zimbabwe Football National Team Coach Zdravko Logarušic has named including Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in the squad for an international friendly match against Malawi on Sunday in Blantyre.

Initially, there were doubts about the game as Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) was yet to get a clearance from Zimbabwe government to travel to Malawi due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the permission was granted to ZIFA on Thursday, forcing the Association to release an 18-member squad, including Nakamba.

According to information sourced by Malawi24 through an official ZIFA Facebook page, Logarušic has included nine locally based players, with some of the foreign based players missing out on the list due to travel restrictions.

The team departs for Blantyre on the 9th of October 2020.

Below is the full travelling list:

Goalkeepers

Talbert Shumba (Triangle United) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders

Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn) Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Alec Mudimu (Sherriff Tiraspol) Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon) Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor) MacClive Phiri (Sekhukhune United) Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana FC)

Midfielders

Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Tanaka Chinyahara (Red Arrows) Ishamel Wadi (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum Stars) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers

Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City) Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum)

The friendly will give Malawi an ultimate test, days after losing 1-nil to Zambia in another friendly match.

Meke Mwase’s men are preparing for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations back to back qualifier against Burkina Faso next month.

The match against Zimbabwe will be played at Kamuzu Stadium but without fans due to the pandemic.