National team players to earn hefty allowances

The Men’s national soccer team players and Women’s national soccer team players must be rubbing their hands with glee as the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced an increase in their game bonuses with immediate effect.

The country’s soccer governing body had an Executive Committee third quarterly meeting on Saturday at Chatonda Lodge in Chintheche where some key decisions were made for the 2020 football calendar and a review of the current national team allowances.

FAM will just complement the revised packages that were approved by the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) last week.

During the seating, the Exco agreed to stop giving out K6000 daily allowances in favor of Appearance Fees of MK200, 000 for a major tournament and K150, 000 for regional and friendly matches once a player is called to national duty.

According to the latest revised packages, Flames players will be receiving MK500, 000 for a win in major tournaments and MK250, 000 for a draw while regional tournaments will see the players earning MK300, 000 for a win and MK150, 000 for a draw.

The Association has put K200, 000 for a win in friendly matches while a draw will be attracting a MK100, 000 game bonus.

It has been reported that the idea behind this decision is to motivate the players to work extra hard for the team to qualify for the major international tournaments.

Previously, the Flames were getting MK100, 000 for a win regardless of the status of the match.

The external travelling allowances have been raised from $50 to $100 per player.

The Association has also increased packages for Women’s Senior National Football team players from MK30, 000 for a win regardless of the status of the match to MK300, 000 for a win in major the matches end in draws.

Regional tournaments tournaments while MK150, 000 will be given if will see Women’s National team players earning MK200, 000 for a win and MK100, 000 for a draw.

Friendly matches package has been put on MK100, 000 for a win and MK50, 000 for a draw.

Just like the Men’s team, players for the Women’s team will be receiving MK150, 000 as an appearance fee for a major tournament and MK100, 000 for regional and friendly matches.

External travelling allowances have been raised from $50 to $100 per player.

The country’s soccer governing body has also raised allowances for all Junior National teams for both men and women in line with the criteria used for the senior teams.