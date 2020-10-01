Wakalamba wafuna: Man clads primary school uniform at his engagement ceremony

An unidentified man has stolen the show on social media as pictures of him donning a primary school uniform at his engagement ceremony have gone viral.

Reports reveal that he embraced the primary school uniform because he met his lover at that stage of education. As such, he deemed it wise to reveal the Genesis of their love journey in that fashion.

Contrary to the traditional matching outfit made from Chitenje, the man wore a grey school uniform while his lover cladded a multicoloured dress.

This has thrown the social media community into uncontrollable laughter. In as much as others respect the man’s choice, some are trolling the man.

“This must be ‘engagement of the year’ hahahahah, what a childish stunt,” commented Cassim Lowe.