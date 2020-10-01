DPP MPs elect Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislators have elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Mulanje Central Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition.

During the election, Nankhumwa amassed 38 votes, Nsanje Central MP Francis Kasaila managed 4 votes while Machinga Likwenu MP Bright Msaka got 1 vote.

DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey presided over the elections at Parliament Building and announced the results.

The official results will be announced later through the Office of the Speaker.

The polls came a day after the DPP rejected party leader Peter Mutharika’s decision to fire Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition and replace him with Kasaila.

When Deputy Speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo announced the appointment of Kasaila as Leader of Opposition on Wednesday, Mulanje West Parliamentarian Yusuf Nthenda argued in Parliament that the position of leader of opposition is an elective office and is not determined by appointments.