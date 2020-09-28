Court convicts DPP’s Mzomera Ngwira

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor Mzomera Ngwira has been found guilty of misusing local development funds.

He has been convicted today by the Mzimba Magistrate’s Court and will be sentenced in the afternoon.

Ngwira, a former Member of Parliament for Mzimba North, was being prosecuted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)

He was charged with two counts of misuse of public office contrary to section 25 B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The former legislator was arrested in 2018 but he committed the two offenses in 2010 when he was Member of Parliament.

According to the bureau, the MP presented invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware saying they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe school project which was funded by Local Development Fund (LDF) under M’mbelwa District Council.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted investigations into the matter which established that Ngwira used influence to award a contract to Mr. Paul Louis Mtonga and advised the Project Management Committee (PMC) members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the amount to be withdrawn.

Ngwira later indicated MK650, 000 on the withdrawal form.