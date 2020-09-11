Child dies in road accident

A 7-year-old girl has died after being hit by a speeding vehicle at Likala Trading Centre in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the tragedy happened on Thursday, at 11:00 hours.

Daudi identified the deceased as Promise Thauzeni of Saidi Village, Traditional Authority Kapoloma in Machinga district.

She said a Toyota Axio registration number LL 5649 driven by Hector Dinaford, 46, was cruising from the direction of Mangochi boma heading Liwonde.

Upon arrival at Likala Trading Centre, due to speeding, the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the offside of the road where the vehicle hit the young pedestrian who was walking on the offside dirty verge.

“Following the impact, the victim suffered severe head injuries and fractured neck. She died upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the driver is in police custody awaiting court proceedings.

Police in the district have since appealed to drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents.