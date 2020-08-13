MERA replaces Magalasi with Cashgate suspect as CEO

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has appointed cashgate suspect Ishmael Chioko as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Chioko has replaced Collins Magalasi who is answering charges of fraud, money laundering and entering into procurement with an employee over K107 million deal.

The regulatory body has confirmed Chioko’s appointment in an internal memorandum signed by MERA Human Resources and Administration Manager.

“This communication serves to inform you all of the appointment of Mr Stan Ishmael Chioko as the MERA Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 12th August 2020, until further notice.

“Be further informed that the current chief executive officer Dr Collins Magalasi has proceeded on leave,” reads the part of the notice signed by Troy Mtenje.

Chioko was serving as Director of Legal Affairs at MERA and he also previously served as MERA Acting CEO in 2016.

In 2014, Chioko was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection to the cashgate scandal where money was stolen from public coffers.