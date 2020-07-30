Msonda, Dausi fight

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Nicholas Dausi is fighting with party’s outspoken member Kenneth Msonda for asking ex-President Peter Mutharika to retire from active politics.

Msonda was quoted as telling a local newspaper on Tuesday that DPP’s leader, former President Peter Mutharika should retire from his position.

According to Msonda, Mutharika should play should take up an advisory role.

“Mutharika and many others in the party should be accorded a dignified retirement from active politics to play an advisory role in the party as it embarks on restructuring process,” he said.

The former People’s Party spokesperson stressed that his call for Mutharika’s resignation was made in his personal capacity.

In response, Dausi has rubbished his party mate’s sentiments. In his argument, the blue camp’s mouthpiece said his party is in a mourning mood hence it is senseless for such calls to be made at this time.

“His concerns may be valid, but the timing is wrong. We have just lost government. It’s like there is a funeral, the family is mourning and someone comes to say we have found another partner for you,” said Dausi.

Msonda has expressed his controversial opinion in DPP colours for the second time.

He also is on record to have criticized High Court judges for the way they handled the elections case.