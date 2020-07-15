Man killed over witchcraft accusations

A 41-year-old man has been brutally killed by irate villagers in Rumphi over allegations that he bewitched his sister-inlaw who died last month.

The man Slick Mhango was killed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Lusimbo village in Rumphi district.

File compiled at Rumphi police station indicates that on June 15, 2020, Ellah Mhango fell down at her vegetable garden while watering tomatoes with her husband.

She was later taken to Rumphi district hospital where she died whilst receiving treatment. Her family members thought it was not natural.

After her burial, family members agreed to call for a witch finder who went to the village on July 13, 2020 for exorcism.

The witch finder started his work the same day but paused due to darkness and continued the next morning.

In the course of his duty, the witch finder mentioned Alick Mhango (now deceased) as being the one who bewitched Ella Mhango, a statement which prompted Alick Mhango to start running away.

Some villagers ran after him and assaulted him to his last breathe.

The matter was reported at Rumphi police station. The scene of crime was visited along with medical officers who confirmed that death was due to severe head injuries.

Mhango hailed from Lusimbo village in the area of senior chief Mwankhunikira in the district.

Meanwhile, Police in Rumphi have warned residents in the district to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.