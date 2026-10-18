Mulhako warns against ethnic insults

Politicians who insult the Lhomwe community have been warned that their remarks could come at a cost, with a cultural leader vowing that the community will not take the attacks lightly.



Mulhako wa Alhomwe board chairperson Muchanakwaye Mpuluka issued the warning during this year’s celebrations at Chonde Cultural Village in Mulanje, urging politicians to keep the cultural organisation out of partisan political battles.



“If you politicians start insulting the Lhomwe, you will feel our pain too,” Mpuluka warned, cautioning politicians against making derogatory remarks about the community.



He also warned individuals insulting President Peter Mutharika, urging them to stop their attacks on the Head of State.



Mpuluka stressed that Mulhako wa Alhomwe was a cultural organisation, not a political party, and should remain focused on promoting Lhomwe heritage rather than being drawn into political disputes.



He said the organisation’s long-term vision was to promote mtukula pakhomo, an approach aimed at improving household livelihoods and supporting development at community level.



The board chairperson also commended the government for its development efforts, claiming that ordinary Malawians were beginning to experience improvements in their daily lives.



“These days, people have started eating,” Mpuluka said, expressing optimism about the government’s efforts to improve living conditions.



His remarks put ethnic relations, political conduct and household welfare in the spotlight during this year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe celebrations.