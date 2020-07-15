Rise in Coronavirus cases delays sports restart

The Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) says it will be very difficult for sporting activities to resume in the country in August due to the rise in cases of Coronavirus.

Several sporting disciplines, including the Football Association of Malawi, had written Malawi government through MNCS to resume sports in the country in August.

However, the move has been turned down by the body, saying it will be too suicidal to think of resuming sports when the virus is still spreading at an alarming rate in the country.

The Council’s acting executive secretary Henry Meleka said as it is, it’s very unlikely that sports will resume in the country next month.

“It is very unlikely that sports will resume in Malawi next month due to the rise of Covid-19 pandemic cases. Any decision to resume sports will be determined by the authorities but it will also depend on the situation.”

“As cases continue to rise, chances of resuming any sporting event are minimal,” he was quoted by the local media.

The FA had planned to resume football in August end but it has been revealed that the country’s soccer governing body needs more time to put everything in order.

“As a guideline, we will need at least a minimum of two months to start up the season (upon being given the go ahead), taking into account pre-season training and test matches for the players to gain fitness before competitive matches can resume,” the FA boss Walter Nyamilandu was quoted in the local papers.