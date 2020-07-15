Kazako tells MBC to stop favouring ruling party

…MBC’s Sumbuleta says mistakes were made

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, says Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is a bad boy that needs to change and has warned that some employees will be fired in a sanitisation exercise.

The minister said this when he toured MBC studios at the Television Centre today.

He noted that MBC was being used by previous administrations to castigate opposition parties and praise leaders of the ruling party.

“Malawi Broadcasting Corporation MBC was established to serve the nation in Informing, educating and entertaining the nation. Unfortunately, the public broadcaster turned away from its core responsibility and became a political tool where a ruling party would dictate the affairs of the corporation,” said Kazako.

On employees, Kazako said during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration opportunities were only given to persons with connections to the government and some of the persons did not have qualifications and skills.

The minister then stressed that government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that people are employed on merit and not on political grounds.

He also told employees that some of them will be fired as part of improving the operations of the public broadcaster.

MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta admitted that the corporation has not done a good job in some respects and pledged never to repeat the past mistakes.

Kazako who owns Zodiak Broadcasting Station was appointed information Minister last week and is expected to inspect a number of companies and institutions that report to his ministry.