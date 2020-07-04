DPP fears Mutharika, former first lady will be arrested

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says Government plans to arrest former President Peter Mutharika, former first lady Gertrude Mutharika and Mutharika’s stepson Tadikira Mafubza on politically-motivated charges.

The party’s Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey and publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi made the claim in a statement today.

According to the former ruling party, the arrests are part of political witch-hunting, harassment and persecution against its members.

“Information reaching us indicates that the MCP Government will conduct more mass arrests of DPP and other opposition members, including the former President His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, former First Lady, Madame Professor Gertrude Mutharika, Tadikira Mutharika,” the DPP said.

Others earmarked for arrest, according to the DPP, are Jeffrey, Dausi, Regional Governor South Charles Mchacha, Director of Elections Ben Malunga Phiri, Vice President Eastern Region Bright Msaka, Symon Vuwa Kaunda, Mzomera Ngwira, Dyton Mussa, Leston Mulli, Joseph Mwanamvekha and Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale.

The DPP’s claims come after of four other DPP members were arrested earlier this week. DPP Central Region Governor David Kambalame was arrested for assault while Councillor Jomo Osman was arrested for malicious damage and theft. The two are out on bail.

“Malawians and the entire international community should take note that the MCP Government has embarked on a frightening hate campaign against DPP leaders and members, which include arbitrary arrests and dismissal from employment of perceived DPP sympathizers in the public sector, among others,” the DPP said.

The DPP has since asked President Lazarus Chakwera and his administration to stop arresting DPP members and to release those arrested on politically-motivated charges.

The party has assured Malawians and the international community that it will resist any further attempts to intimidate the leadership of the party and its entire membership.

“We call on Government and opposition to build mutual confidence and pursue dialogue to ensure political, social and economic development of the country, Malawi, which we all call home.

“We call on the international community to immediately intervene and encourage the MCP Government of His Excellency Reverend Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to uphold the rule of law and good governance in line with international laws and governing standards,” reads part of the DPP’s statement.