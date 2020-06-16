Ritaa makes history again: Only female musician with two top ten hits

Songstress Ritaa is on song as her two tunes Kuwawa and Mubwere are comfortably enjoying the warmth of local urban music top 10.

The melodic lady has her latest song Mubwere on 2nd position while Kuwawa is occupying the 7th spot. Ritaa is the only female musician to contribute two songs in the best 10 songs at the moment.

Her latest song has climbed up the radder in a matter of a few days. It has made Ritaa the main challenger to Patience Namadingo whose Mapulani hit song has been occupying the top spot for 3 months.

Mubwere addresses family issues. It dwells on the theme of responsible parenthood on the side of men.

Unlike the love song Kuwawa which features Piksy, Ritaa went solo on Mubwere. She plays the character of a child who is crying out to the father to return home from wherever he went in the search for greener pastures, because the situation at home is not good.

The audience has hailed Ritaa for coming up with good work. Others believe she is getting to the peak of her music career.

“Good work from the young lady. I can see the next Tiwa Savage, Vanessa Mdee in her,” said Donald Chimaimba.

Malawi urban music has less female musicians with a name. Some of the notable faces are, Sangie, Hilco, Temwa, and the upcoming Leslie. The rising of Ritaa will arguably encourage her and other female musicians to realise their potential.