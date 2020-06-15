Third eyes K9m with No Room for Era

Third Eye, one of Malawi’s HipHop icons, says he will only print 999 physical copies of his forthcoming No Room for Era album which is in the offing.

The legendary rapper plans to release the said number of copies of what happens to be his 9th album on 20th July. He made revelations about making limited copies through Twitter recently.

According to the artist whose real name is Mandela Mwanza, he will free the album as part of his birthday celebration.

“So to celebrate my 9th album on the 20th of July 2020 we’ll be releasing 999 physical copies of NO ROOM FOR ERA,” he said

Mwanza has made a number of big name features in the work. He has involved experts in different music genres. Some of the great local talents he has involved in his project are, Kim of Diamonds, Dan Kalima, Charisma, Episodes and Its Friday.

No Room for Era enshrines 10 songs. The tracklists includes, I am king, The machine and This is money among others. On production, Mandela trusted the services of Sniper on da track, Its Friday and Joel Maseko.

The lyrical genius is among the long serving artists. Having announced retirement from music a number of times, he continues with his partnership with the mic.