Vote for DPP for continued multiparty democracy – Mzomera

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has asked Malawians to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the 23rd June, 2020 fresh presidential poll so that the multiparty system of government should continue.

Speaking to the media on Sunday after a rally in Chitipa, Regional Governor for DPP in the Northern Region, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, said voting for Dr Lazarus Chakwera (Tonse Alliance) will take back this country to a one party system of government.

“Tonse Alliance which comprises many political parties with one torchbearer who is Chakwera, is just a sign that we are going towards one party system,” said Ngwira.

“This was the case since 1964, a thing that led to the suffering of many Malawians. We will not accept. Vote for DPP if we are to enjoy democracy,” added Mzomera.”

In a separate telephone interview, MCP’s spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali regarded remarks from Ngwira as kicks of a dying horse.

“DPP must know that people are tired with a government which is synonymous with corruption, violence and mediocrity. There is no way Mzomera or President Peter Mutharika can block this wind of change,” said Munthali.

During the DPP rally, Member of Parliament for Chitipa North Constituency, Nickson Masebo, lamented on poor road networks in the district which is a major challenge in the district.

Masebo cited an example of Chitipa United football club which is failing to use Nthalire Stadium because of a bad road to Nthalire, as such they use Karonga Stadium as their home ground which leads to high cost of travel.