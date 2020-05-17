Coronavirus: Registered cases in Malawi hit 70

…Three more people recover

The Ministry of Health has today announced five new cases of the coronavirus and now the number of registered cases in the country has hit 70.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango told journalists today that two cases have been recorded in Lilongwe, two in Blantyre and one in Zomba.

One of the patients in Lilongwe is 45 Tanzanian national who resides at Biwi Township while the other one is a 30-year-old man from Lumbadzi in Lilongwe.

The two patients in Blantyre are health workers while the Zomba based patient is a 32-year-old man.

Mhango added that four of the patients Are on self-quarantine while one is at a quarantine facility.

The minister also announced that three people have recovered from coronavirus. This has taken the total number of recoveries to 27.

Three people have died from Covid-19 in Malawi since the pandemic started.