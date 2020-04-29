FAM offers Luwinga Technical Centre as quarantine facility

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has offered Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu to the Ministry of Health to be used as a quarantine centre during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was confirmed by the FA boss Walter Nyamilandu during a press conference at Mpira Village in Blantyre on Tuesday.

The decision was made by FAM Executive Committee following Monday’s Videoconference Emergency Meeting to review the FAM Task Force report on the impact of Covid-19 on Malawi Football and Recommended Mitigation Measures.

“We feel obliged to help the nation in the fight against the pandemic. We will collaborate with other partners on awareness campaign as well as resource mobilisation to help in the fight against the Covid-19,” said the FA boss.

During the briefing, Nyamilandu outlined bailout plans for Super League players and officials who rely on football as a source of income.

FAM has since set aside K350 million for a Special Relief Fund which will see the association offer monthly stipends to players, officials and referees of not less than minimum wage as prescribed by Malawi Government.

According to the FA boss, this will come into effect from June subject to FIFA’s approval.

The Coronavirus, which saw Malawi football being suspended, has already claimed two lives from 36 cases registered in the country.

So far, more than 3 million Covid-19 cases and over 212, 000 deaths have been registered worldwide