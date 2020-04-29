Chitipa DHO says traders still going to Tanzania, Zambia

Chitipa District Hospital (DHO) has expressed concern that the number of Covid-19 suspected cases will increase in the district as some people from the district are still operating their trade with two neighboring countries of Zambia and Tanzania.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Director of Health and Social Services for Chitipa DHO Ted Bandawe lamented on behavior of some people who are still sneaking out to neighboring countries at night.

He said these people may eventually put the district under pressure for a space at the quarantine facility, the council’s rest house, which is already full.

“We have quarantined six suspects at the council’s rest house which is really posing a threat to others who might come there. We just had a stakeholders meeting on Monday and there are plans that the place should be a designated place for quarantine only,” Bandawe said.

Bandawe further revealed that samples for those who are now under quarantine have been taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital for testing and results will be ready by after 48 hours.

During his trip to the district on the same day (Tuesday), Minister of Health who is also Chairperson for special cabinet committee on Covid-19, Jappie Mhango, told the district council to liaise with the District Educational Manager so that they should start using some schools as quarantine places.

“We engaged the Ministry of education since they already have available facilities across the country and therefore in worse scenario we may be able to turn schools into quarantine facilities,” he said.

During the visit, the Minister also assured the police that they will have new motorcycles as one way of tightening security in some areas since some people are using unchartered roots to neighboring countries such as monkey bridges.

Malawi has registered 36 coronavirus cases but no case has been registered in Chitipa.