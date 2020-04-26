Devotion: Don’t Panic

Isaih 41:10-13 (MSG) “Dont panic. Im with you. Theres no need to fear for Im your God. Ill give you strength. I’ll help you. I’ll hold you steady, keep a firm grip on you. Count on it: Everyone who had it in for you will end up out in the cold real losers. Those who worked against you will end up empty-handed nothing to show for their lives. When you go out looking for your old adversaries you wont find them. Not a trace of your old enemies, not even a memory. Thats right. Because I, your God, have a firm grip on you and Im not letting go. I’m telling you, Dont panic. I’m right here to help you.”

Nothing should make you panic in life. Panicking is a pure demonstration of lack of faith. Those who operate in faith do not panic in any situation. Demonstrate your Faith by using the Word of God to still a situation. Nothing stands against the Word. Use your mouth to produce the Word and refuse to panic.

Mark 4 : 37-40″ And a great windstorm arose, and the waves were breaking into the boat, so that the boat was already filling. 38 But he was in the stern, asleep on the cushion. And they woke him and said to him, “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” 39 And he awoke and rebuked the wind and said to the sea, “Peace! Be still!” And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.40 He said to them, “Why are you so afraid? Have you still no faith?”

Be still and maintain your knowledge of God and His Word. The Word of God will calm you in a situation. Therefore have the knowledge of the Word that will still you. Psalms 46 : 10 “Be still, and know that I am God: I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.”

See the salvation of God even in the midst of threatening situations. Maintain your focus on God and His Word and let nothing cause you to panic in life. When Israel was about to be attacked by the Egyptians, Moses told them to stand firm to see the salvation of God and not to panic.

Exodus 14 : 13-14 ” And Moses said to the people, “Fear not, stand firm, and see the salvation of the LORD, which he will work for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall never see again.14 The LORD will fight for you, and you have only to be silent.”

Psalm 91: 5-7 You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, Nor of the arrow that flies by day, Nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness, Nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday. A thousand may fall at your side, And ten thousand at your right hand; But it shall not come near you.”

Confession

I will stick to the Word and I refuse to panic in any situation. I maintain the Faith and will use the Word to calm the situation. In Jesus Name. Amen.

