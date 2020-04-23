Striking prison warders assault police officers

Prison warders at Chichiri Prison in Blantyre have beaten up three police officers and have also stolen their mobile phones.

According to reports, the incident happened today and the police officers were taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

Warders are staying away from work as they want the government to provide them personal protective equipment over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The three police officers went to the prison for duties not related to the b strike but were beaten by a group of warders and one of the officers lost his tooth.

The warders also stole several items including cellphones belonging to the officers.

Prison workers in Lilongwe, Zomba, Ntcheu, Mzimba and Kasungu also stayed away from work on Thursday.

Apart from PPES, the warders are also demanding promotions and risk allowances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are also accusing their bosses of nepotism, unfair dismissals and denying them opportunities to go to school.

The strike comes as the government is planning to release some prisoners in order to decongest prisons.