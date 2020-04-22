FAM mourns former second Veep

Football Association has expressed sadness following the death of former FAM 2nd Vice President Steven Msambira.

Msambira died on Wednesday morning at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe after a short illness.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu described Msambira’s death as a big blow to Malawian football.

“He was a very humble and hardworking gentleman. He was the first person to serve as second vice president in my Committee when I became FAM President back in 2004.I learnt a lot from him about FAM and football in general.

“In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to Msambira family our heartfelt condolences. On behalf of the members of the Malawi football community, I hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness. May the Lord be our comfort in this trying time,” said Nyamilandu.

Msambira was elected Chairman of the Central Region Football Committee in 1997 and automatically became a FAM Executive Committee member as per the then FAM Statutes.

He was elected 2nd Vice President in 2004, a position he held up to 2007.

Burial will take place on Thursday April 23, 2020 at his home village in Mitundu, Lilongwe.

Source: FAM