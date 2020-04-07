21 people arrested for torching Police Unit over bloodsucking rumours

Police have arrested in Ntchisi Prison for pending investigations as they are suspected of torching Malomo Police Unit over bloodsucking rumours.

Over the weekend, a person was taken to Malomo police unit after being apprehended by members of the community as he was suspected to be a bloodsucker.

But at the police station, the community members started beating the suspect.

After that, the police intervened and rescued the person suspected to be the blood sucker. They then took him to Ntchisi District Hospital.

However, the members of the community started stoning Malomo police unit.

Police public relations officer for Ntchisi Sub Inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda confirmed that the suspects have been remanded at Ntchisi prison.

“The suspects, who include 5 women and 16 men, were arrested over the weekend after police received a tip off from well wishes in areas where the suspects were hiding. The suspects allegedly set ablaze the police unit on March 28, 2020 while baying for blood of a suspected blood sucker held in police custody.

“All the suspects have been remanded at Ntchisi Prison pending investigations, and they will be taken to court soon to answer the charge of arson contrary to Section 337 of the Penal code,” said Kaponda.

He concluded that the value of the property damaged is not yet established.