Malawi coronavirus committee denies receiving hefty allowances

The Special Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus has refuted reports that members of the committee receive K300,000 in allowances.

The cabinet ministers held a press conference in Lilongwe on Monday where the brushed aside the social media rumours.

“It is untrue that the committee is receiving hefty allowances, this is fake news that is being created on social media with the aim to discredit the work of the committee,” said Minister of Information Botomani.

During the press briefing, Minister of Health, Mhango said K100 billion is needed for the fight against the pandemic.

Two week ago, the government said it had developed a national response plan which would require K15 billion to be implemented but the amount has risen since the country recorded the first cases of the coronavirus last week.

Mhango at the press briefing today also announced that Malawi has recorded a fifth case of the coronavirus in a female who arrived in the country last week from the United Kingdom.

Three of the coronavirus cases in Malawi were imported while the other two were transmitted locally.

On Saturday, President Peter Mutharika announced plans to decongest prisons, recruit health workers, to help small and medium businesses in the wake of the coronavirus. He also directed that members of his cabinet should take a 10 percent pay cut to support the fight against the pandemic.

According to Mhango, on Tuesday, government will announce on how the measures will be operationalized.

He added that work has started on directive by president Mutharika on recruitment of 2000 health workers to support the health care system.