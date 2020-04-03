Chiradzulu police recover stolen computers

Police in Chiradzulu have recovered computers and have arrested two men aged 18 and 22 over the theft of the computers.

Chiradzulu police station Yohane Tasowana Public relations officer for said the two have been arrested for being in possession of properties suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

According to Tasowana, the two, during the night of March 31, 2020, broke into a computer services centre at Chikapa trading Centre, in Limbe Township where they stole the computers in the said building.

Chiradzulu police intercepted the computers and a jazz Matrix box at a checkpoint on Wednesday morning after the suspected criminals failed to provide substantial information about the computers.

“The two have since been charged with found in possession of properties suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained. They have been relocated to Limbe Police station for further investigations, said Tasowana.

The suspects are Junior Mike Chalimba, 18, of Mashombe village in the area of Traditional authority Machinjiri in Blantyre district and Daudi Banda, 22, of Ntaja village in the area of Traditional authority Kawinga in Machinga district.

By Paul Joseph