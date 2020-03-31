Woman arrested for abortion

Police in Ntcheu have arrested a 24-year-old woman who had an abortion while she was 7-months pregnant.

According to Ntcheu police public relations officer Hastings Chigalu, the incident happened on March 24 this year.

The woman dumped the baby’s body in a pit latrine and run away. She later surrendered herself to police.

“The suspect has a young baby and she said it was very hard for her to have another baby at that interval,” said Chigalu.

The woman identified as Tina Golozela has since been charged with infanticide which is contrary to section 201 of penal code.

Tina Golozela hails from Njolomole village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu.