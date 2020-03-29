Ntcheu man on the run after raping biological daughter

Police in Ntcheu are hunting for a man who raped his 16-year-old biological daughter last Tuesday in the district.

This comes a few days after the Senior Resident Magistrate’s court in Ntcheu sentenced a 40-year-old man to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his 10-year-old biological daughter.

Police public relations officer Hastings Chigalu said the suspect raped the girl in his own house whilst his wife was temporarily away.

“The suspect grabbed the victim by the hand to his bedroom where he sealed her mouth using seal tape before defiling her,” said Chigalu.

He added that the man strongly warned her not to tell anyone, saying she will get killed, but the girl defied the warning and revealed the ordeal to her mother.

Surprisingly, the mother to the victim slapped her for revealing the sexual abuse.

The victim then narrated the matter to her grandmother.

Medical report from Ntcheu District Hospital confirmed the defilement.

Meanwhile, the father is still at large.