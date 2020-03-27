Ras Chikomeni collects nomination papers

Presidential aspirant Ras Chikomeni Chirwa has collected nomination papers as he looks to stand in the fresh elections

Chikomeni collected the nomination forms on Tuesday, a day after Malawi Electoral commission (MEC) released its electoral calendar.

Spokesperson for MEC Sangwani Mwafuliwa has confirmed this, by saying only two presidential candidates have so far collected their forms.

“Three nominations were collected on Tuesday a day after the launch on Monday, which is from Ras Chikomeni Chirwa, New Republican party candidate and Smart Swira of independent.” he said

Mwafuliwa then appealed to all political parties and individuals who would like to contest, to collect nomination papers in time.

Among other things, he said the candidates are expected to collect 10 signatures of registered voters in each of the 28 districts before presentation to MEC.

“The candidates should come and collect their nomination papers so that they should have ample time to gather up the signatures and raise the K2 million-kwacha nomination fees before the nomination day which will be on 23rd and 24th of April,” Mwafuliwa said.

Ras Chikomeni also collected the forms for the now nullified 2019 presidential elections but failed to get enough signatures and pay the K2 million nomination fee.

In the 2019 elections there were four candidates including President Peter Mutharika of DPP, vice president Saulos Chilima of UTM, and Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party.

The other four were Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front, Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement, John Chisi of Umodzi Party and independent candidate Hadwick Kaliya.

Mutharika’s DPP and Muluzi’s UDF have since formed an alliance, so have Chakwera’s MCP and Chilima’s UTM.