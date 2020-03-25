Malawi Airlines suspends flights to South Africa

Malawi Airlines has suspended flights to South Africa due to the the national lockdown which begins tomorrow in the Rainbow nation over the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said in a statement that flights from Lilongwe or Blantyre to Johannesburg have been suspended effective Friday 27th March to Thursday 16th April.

“This means our last operation to Johannesburg will be on Thursday 26th March, 2020,” the airline said.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a 21-day lockdown which will start tomorrow amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country where 709 cases have been recorded.

“Without decisive action, the number of infected people will rapidly increase from a few hundred to tens of thousands,” Ramaphosa said.

During the lockdown, no one will be allowed to leave their homes unless under certain circumstances such as seeking medical help, buying food, medical supplies or collecting social grants

All shops will be closed during the lockdown except supermarkets, laboratories, pharmacies, banks petrol stations and healthcare providers