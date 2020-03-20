Supreme Court snubs MLS, WLA

A seven-judge panel of the Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected applications from the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and Women Lawyers Association (WLA) to join the presidential elections case as friends of the court.

Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda (chair), and justices Edward Twea, Rezine Mzikamanda, Anaclet Chipeta, Lovemore Chikopa, Frank Kapanga and Anthony Kamanga delivered the verdict on Thursday at Lilongwe District Registry.

One of the lawyers representing Saulos Chilima, Khumbo Soko told the local media that the court faulted the two groups for not indicating in their applications the role they wanted to play in the case.

“According to the court, the applications were dismissed on the basis that they had not indicated what position they will take,” Soko told the local media.

In another ruling, the court gave permission to several radio stations such as Times, MIJ and Zodiak to broadcast live the elections appeal case hearing which will start next month.

Last month, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections and ordered the Malawi Electoral Commission to hold fresh elections.

The Commission and President Peter Mutharika who were respondents in the case are appealing against the judgement.