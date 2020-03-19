Parliament steps up precautionary measures against COVID-19  

Parliament of Malawi has stepped up precautionary measures aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19 in order to guarantee the safety and well-being of Members of Parliament and staff.

In a memo, the Speaker of Parliament, Honorable Catherine Gotani Hara, MP, has urged stakeholders to observe precautionary measures stated by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO), up until the current situation of coronavirus declines.

Hara has further urged Members of Parliament and secretariat staff to self-isolate for 14 days whenever they return from affected countries.

She added that all the expected foreign travels will only be undertaken upon meeting the set restrictions policy, without which, the travel will be shifted to a later date if possible, while for the travels that are already undertaken, the person will be self-isolated

“Members of Parliament, secretariat staff and the general public should practice regular hygienic habits such as washing hands with soap and water, covering the mouth with tissues or handkerchief when coughing or sneezing, avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, ensuring well ventilation and avoid close contact with people who are sick,” the Speaker said.

Meanwhile, Parliament will continue providing handwashing soaps in all sanitary rooms and has said this will extend to other areas of the Parliament Building in accordance with Ministry of Health as well as WHO guidelines.