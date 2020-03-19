Bullets confirm Zicco Mkanda, Misheck Selemani signings

Defending TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets have announced the signing of two players, including former Be Forward Wanderers FC striker Zicco Mkanda.

Mkanda has signed a one-year deal with the club after impressing head coach Kalisto Pasuwa during his three-week trial.

The 29-year old striker, who netted four goals last season, was released by Wanderers as one of the many ways to reduce the club’s wage bill, alongside Harry Nyirenda and Babatunde Adepochu.

Mkanda said he was delighted to have joined Bullets.

“I am delighted to have joined Bullets and I am looking forward to winning trophies with the club,” he was quoted by Bullets’ media desk.

In a related development, Misheck Selemani has also joined Bullets from Karonga United by signing a three-year deal on Tuesday.

The pacy winger featured for Bullets during the pre-season bonanza.

“I am very happy to be here as it was part of my dream to play for Bullets. I will try my level best to make everyone happy especially our supporters by being cooperative with my teammates and the Technical Panel in order for us to achieve common goals,” he told Bullets media desk.

Commenting on the latest acquisitions, Pasuwa said he was delighted with the players, saying they will not be loaded with pressure to perform.

“Two exciting players who will not be given pressure to perform. We will try our level best to make them improve in all the areas they are lacking. They have joined a club where there is always pressure on new players but we will try as much as possible to make them feel at home and adapt quickly to our style of play,” he was quoted.