Mzuzu Council bans selling of green maize

The Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has banned the sale of green maize in the city.

In a statement on Tuesday signed by Assistant Director of Health and Social Services Mavuto Lupwayi, the council said it has used sections 6 and 24 of the Local Government Act of 1989.

The ban comes after several people reported that their maize had been stolen from the garden.

“Notice is hereby given that the sale of green maize has been banned throughout the city of Mzuzu with effect from 16th of March 2020, until further notice. Anyone found selling the said maize shall be punished by the law,” reads part of the statement.

Mzuzu City Council public relations officer McDonald Gondwe confirmed the development saying cases of green maize theft are being recorded almost everyday in the city.