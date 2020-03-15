Usi to skip MCP-UTM alliance announcement event

UTM vice president Michael Usi has confirmed that he will not attend the event on Thursday where the UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) alliance will be announced.

Usi revealed this at a UTM rally held at Njamba Park in Blantyre on Sunday.

“I will not be at the event. I will be away for other duties which our president (Chilima) has approved,” said Usi.

According to Usi, he has revealed this in order to prevent speculation about his absence at the event.

Usi who was Chilima’s runningmate in the 2019 elections already announced that he will step aside to allow Chilima and MCP Lazarus Chakwera choose a torchbearer and runningmate for the alliance.

During the Njamba rally, Usi urged President Peter Mutharika to resign from his position saying the nullification of the 2019 election last month was a sign that it was time for Mutharika to step down.