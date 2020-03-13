Six arrested for slashing maize, demolishing houses

Police in Mzimba have arrested six people who went on rampage, demolishing three shops and three houses and also slashing maize in three maize fields belonging to three family members at Mtende Trading Centre in the district.

According to Northern region police spokesperson Peter Kalaya, the suspects accused the three victims of being responsible for the murder of their relative, Agrim Njolwa, who was killed by unknown criminals in November 2019 at the trading centre where he was a watchman.

Kalaya added that the suspects destroyed and looted property worth K5.6 million.

The six are Foster Njolwa aged 42, Mike Nkhoma aged 25, Titus Njolwa aged 34, James Njolwa aged 54, Simion Nyirenda aged 35 and Fishani Mhango aged 28, all from the area of Traditional Authority Chindi in the district.

Details have imaged that after Agrim Njolwa, who was a watchman at a Shop at the trading centre was murdered and his relatives consulted a traditional doctor to help them identify his assailants.

It is alleged that the said traditional doctor told them that Mr. Oswald Lungu and his two brothers Joseph Mseteka and Yohane Mseteka were the ones responsible.

On Tuesday, the suspects mobilised themselves and others and went ahead to maliciously raze down the shops and houses and slash out the maize fields.

Kalaya said are hunting for the traditional doctor and the others who were among those involved in the looting.

The police are also investigating the Agrim Njolwa murder.

The six will answer a charge of malicious damage which is contrary to 344 of the penal code.