Simso League to kick off in April

The Northern Region Football League will kick off on 11 April, 2020.

Last weekend, the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) held a meeting together with clubs to prepare for the 2020 season.

NRFA chairperson Lameck Khonje said they want to have another successful football season.

“This is a preparatory meeting and we have agreed on when the league will kick-off, we have agreed on who is going to be in-charge of subcommittees and we expect that this season will be very successful,” he said.

He added that every team participating in the league must have a structure to generate some funds by among other things building fences at their home grounds in order collect revenue.

In his remarks, representative for Rumphi United Gibson Hara thanked the association for the meeting saying the clubs were enlightened on raising funds.

During the meeting, a disciplinary sub-committee was appointed and the association maintained the affiliation fee of K150,000 for clubs and K5,000 player registration fee.

The league is sponsored by Simso to the tune of K7 million. It is the regional football league with the lowest sponsorship out of the three lower division leagues where winners are promoted to the Super League.