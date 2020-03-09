Flames set for Zambia friendly

The Malawi national football team is off to Zambia for a friendly match against Chipolopolo Boys on Wednesday in readiness for the back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso this month.

Head coach Meck Mwase has included two new faces in Be Forward Wanderers forward Vincent Nyangulu and Silver Strikers newly signed striker Foster Bitoni.

Wanderers winger Isaac Kaliyati has also made it in the travelling list for the first time since 2017.

Below is the full squad list travelling to Zambia:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali Rabson Chiyenda William Thole

DEFENDERS

Peter Cholopi Stanley Sanudi Nickson Nyasulu Precious Sambani Hadji Wali Gomezgani Chirwa

MIDFIELDERS

Chimango Kayira Chikoti Chirwa Chimwemwe Idana Micium Mhone Peter Banda Isaac Kaliati Raffick Namwera Duncan Nyoni

STRIKERS

Foster Bitoni Vincent Nyangulu Hassan Kajoke