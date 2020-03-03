Mutharika wants stadium construction completed in September

President Peter Mutharika has demanded the contractor constructing the K4.6 billion Ntcheu Stadium to finish the works in September this year.

Mutharika made demand when he visited the site of the 20,000 capacity Ntcheu stadium at Kandota village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kwataine in the district.

The Malawi leader said he was impressed with the progress of the stadium but told the contractor to finish the works in September.

“I want it finished by September, since you have said that the construction works will be done by that time,” said Mutharika.

Construction of the stadium which is being carried out by Plem Construction Limited started in August 2017 and was expected to end in August 2018, but was extended to September 2020.

Plem Construction Limited Project Manager, Ajai Mohen, told Mutharika that all the major works had been done and the construction works will be completed by September, 2020.

“We are just waiting for the rains, but we will go on with the works as soon as the rains are over,” Mohen assured the president.