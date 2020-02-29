Elephant kills woman

An angry mob on Friday set ablaze two motor vehicles belonging to African Parks and injured two officers after an elephant suspected to have bolted from the park killed a woman at Bamba village, Sub Traditional Authority Nkhanga in Nkhotakota.

The woman, Sabitha Banda aged 21, hailed from Nambamba village in the area of Traditional Authority Chakhadza in Dowa district.

Nkhotakota police public relations officer Sub Inspector Williams Kaponda has confirmed that the woman was killed by an elephant.

“On the day, the woman with her husband went to their farm which is meters away from Nkhotakota Game Reserve.

“While they were farming, the elephant came and the two separately ran away. Unfortunately, the elephant got hold of the woman and killed her on spot,” he said.

Following the incident, Nkhotakota Game Reserve officials and police were informed and they rushed to the place.

However, the officers were unceremoniously greeted by angry villagers who started beating the officers.

During the fracas, two motor vehicles belonging to African Parks were burnt while two African Parks officers – a field operation officer and a game ranger – were seriously injured in the fracas.

“The victims were rushed to Nkhotakota District Hospital where they are being treated,” said Kaponda.

Following the incident, more police officers were deployed and together with Nkhotakota District Commissioner Dr. Medson Matchaya, Nkhotakota police officer in charge Timothy Phiri and African Parks manager Samuel Kamoto they managed to calm the situation.