Police burn marijuana in Nkhotakota

Nkhotakota Police on Tuesday burned Indian hemp which was confiscated from dealers from June to December, 2019.

According to the Public Relations Officer for Nkhotakota Police, Williams Kaponda, the Indian hemp weighing three tonnes was confiscated in various places.

“The Indian hemp was confiscated at Nkhotakota roadblock, from uncharted routes, in homes as well as other places,” said Kaponda.

He added that the marijuana was destroyed at Nkhotakota Game reserve in the presence of Nkhotakota district council, Nkhotakota magistrate court and the media.

He further said that they destroyed the Indian hemp by burning it using diesel and petrol.

According to Kaponda, the illegal drug had accumulated in the police stores and burning it was necessary to free up space.