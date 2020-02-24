Chimulirenji sworn in as Minister for Disaster

Everton Chimulirenji has been sworn in as Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events.

Chimulirenji has taken the oath of office today, days after President Peter Mutharika created the ministry.

The Democratic Progressive Party politician was vice president of Malawi following the May 21 presidential elections.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court nullified the presidential elections and ordered that the status in the presidency revert to the period before the elections when Mutharika was president and Saulos Chilima vice president.

The court effectively fired Chimulirenji as vice president but Mutharika has brought him back in cabinet.