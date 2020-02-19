Jeffrey accuses opposition parties of planning violent attacks at DPP demos

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Grezeldar Jeffrey, has accused opposition parties of buying DPP t-shirts and party cloth in order to carry out violent attacks at the ruling party’s demonstrations.

Jeffrey made the remarks on Tuesday during a press briefing at the party’s Southern Region offices in Blantyre.

She said the party held peaceful demonstrations in the Blantyre on Monday and will hold more protests in Zomba on Wednesday, then Mzuzu and finally Lilongwe.

She however, noted that some members of opposition parties have bought DPP t-shirts and cloth in order to carry out violent attacks and pin the attacks on DPP cadets.

“We have got reports from our party intelligence that some opposition parties have asked their members to put on DPP regalia and interfere with the peaceful march by smashing cars and destroying property,” said Jeffrey.

She warned that the DPP will deal with anyone whose intention is to discredit the party in whatever way.

“Let me emphasize that DPP is alert on this and if anyone caught in the malpractice he will face the law,” she said.

On his part, DPP Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo said it is the right of each citizen of Malawi to participate in peaceful demonstrations hence the DPP will ensure that peace prevails during its demonstrations.

On Monday, the DPP held demonstrations in Blantyre demanding the restoration of democratic justice.

The ruling party in its petition said the judges who nullified the 2019 presidential elections should be investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Advertisements

Advertisements