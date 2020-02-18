Speaker assures MPs of security during HRDC vigils

Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has assured Members of Parliament (MPs) that her office will provide security to the MPs tomorrow during Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) vigils.

Hara was speaking today in the August House after Minister of Homeland affairs said the police will not manage to provide security for the MPs during the HRDC protests.

“I want to assure you Members of Parliament that the office of the Speaker will provide enough security to MPs and there is no need to fear because my office will consider the security issue tomorrow,” said Hara.

On Tuesday morning, the HRDC announced that the grouping will start holding vigils at Parliament building until the MPs pass the electoral bills.

Later in the afternoon, HRDC leaders Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence appeared in the House and sat in the visitors gallery.

Their presence disrupted the House as legislators from the government side wanted the HRDC leaders to go out saying they were threatening them while opposition MPs were praising the HRDC leaders.

This forced the Speaker to adjourn the meeting.

According to Mtambo, they went to Parliament to monitor what the MPs were discussing.

