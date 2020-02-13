Mwase pleased with Flames training

Flames coach, Meck Mwase, has said he is pleased with the progress of the local based players’ nonresidential training program which began two weeks ago in readiness for the 2021 AFCON qualification match against Burkina Faso next month.

The training IS aimed at keeping players in good shape during the ongoing off-season.

Following a session at Kamuzu Stadium on Wednesday, Mwase said the program is being run as planned and assured that players will be in shape soon for the residential camping later this month.

“Everything is going on well as we had planned in all the three regions. We are focusing on endurance fitness and the boys are coping up. They are doing great and we are happy that they are working very hard,” Mwase said.

He further applauded the performance of the new boys who have just joined the trainings.

“We are happy with the performance and levels of fitness of the new boys. We have just added another player, Paul Ndhovu from Mafco who is training with the central region based players,” he said.

The Flames are set to play away game with Burkina Faso in Ouagadougou on 28 March this year before hosting their opponents three days later at Kamuzu Stadium.

