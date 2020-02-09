Girls as young as 11 forced into prostitution in Mzimba

Authorities in Mzimba say child prostitution is rife in the district with girls as young as 11 being forced into prostitution.

The Malawi News Agency (Mana) reported that child prostitution is common in major trading centres such as Jenda and Euthini.

Molles Nyirongo, a parent of five children, told Mana one of her daughters who is aged 15 is involved in the prostitution.

She said: “I have tried to raise my children well even though I am a single mother, but my third born child, 15, is engaged in prostitution which is a threat to her life.”

Mzimba District Social Welfare Officer, Jim Wotchi, said a lot of young girls are being found in drinking joints which he described as pathetic.

“Last month for example, we were at Jenda Trading Centre where the teenage prostitution has reached alarming levels,” he said.

He added that his office engaged owners of drinking joints to stop accepting minors at their places as one way of arresting the situation.

“We will further engage other relevant stakeholders in March this year, 2020 in the district in our awareness campaigns to civic educate them on this issue,” he said.

Mzimba Community Policing (Youth and Child Protection) Officer, Maxwell Chimphonda said the police are committed to ensuring that children are not involved in prostitution.

He, however, noted that the law enforcers cannot work on their own but with other organisations and parents.

“It is a matter of helping each other as we rely on people out there to end this malpractice and make sure all children are given equal opportunities,” Chimphonda said.

