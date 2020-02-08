Mzuzu council secures temporary waste disposal site

Mzuzu City Council has managed to secure a temporary site for waste disposal at Lusangazi Forest.

According to McDonald Gondwe, the council’s spokesperson, the site is now open.

“The Council has secured a temporary site at Lusangazi Forest in the Viphya Plantation for waste disposal.

“The team is working with speed to clear garbage in all strategic spaces including at the refuse bank in the central business district,” he said.

Gondwe added that the council has engaged communities around Msiro waste management site in order to reopen the site which was closed following concerns that it poses a health threat due to the council’s failure to dispose waste.

“We are still discussing with Msiro Community on the reopening of the Msiro structure. The Council is also looking for other sites within and outside Mzuzu for the cause,” said Gondwe.

In various markets in Mzuzu, trash accumulated as the council was not collecting the waste.

Earlier this week, sheriffs impounded five vehicles, including two garbage removal vehicles.

According to Gondwe, the council has since hired vehicles to clear the dumping area and tippers to carry all garbage in town to the temporary site.

