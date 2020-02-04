Eugene Khumbanyiwa satisfied with Malawi’s new movie Fatsani

Malawian movie export Eugine Khumbanyiwa has spoken highly of a movie in the baking process, Fatsani, following the release of its trailer a few days go.

Khumbanyiwa believes the work of art has a high probability of finding space on Netflix. His argument is premised on the film’s originality as well as the quality in which it has been delivered.

“I love this trailer of a Malawian film ‘FATSANI’, from Hastings Golosi and his team. Big up! We know Netflix is busy looking for quality original African content, Malawian film makers shouldn’t be left behind. Keep pushing. This is great!!” said Khumbanyiwa in a Facebook post a few days ago.

Eugene is an internationally recognised actor. He has appeared in a number of Hollywood movies; District 9, Death Race, and Chappie among others. He is considered Malawi’s gift to the world in as far as the creative industry is concerned.

Fatsani is a product of HD Plus Creations. Its storyline revolves around a 13 year old girl who dropped out of school due to it’s closure over water problems. Then the young girl started selling bananas in the streets as a means of taking care for her sick grandmother. The movie was inspired by true events.

According to the production company’s co-founder Sukez, the film will be unleashed this summer, at a red carpet event.

Advertisements

Advertisements