Teenager killed by reversing vehicle

A 13-year-old girl died in Rumphi on Saturday after she was hit by a vehicle that was reversing at Chirambo trading center in the district.

The victim has been identified as Tafazo Mhango. She was hit by Toyota Sienta saloon registration number KA9551.

The driver Jacob Ngwira parked the vehicle near a certain shop at Chirambo trading centre and whilst reversing the vehicle, he hit Tafazo who was standing at the said shop.

“Tafazo died on the spot due to head injuries,” said Rumphi Police spokesperson Inspector Henry Mnjere.

The police spokesperson added that the driver was not injured but was severely beaten by angry villagers.

“He was taken to Rumphi District Hospital for medical treatment,” said Mnjere.

He further said that the motor vehicle had its rear part depressed and rear glass broken while the shop’s front wall collapsed.

Advertisements

Advertisements